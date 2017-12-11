Great Plains Zoo Mourns Ramone the Goat

The Great Plains Zoo says that their 9-year-old male San Clemente Goat, Ramone, has died following a long battle with seizures. Ramone was a mainstay at the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm.

“Ramone was well-known among Zoo members and visitors, and was also dear to many of our staff and volunteers,” President & CEO of the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History Elizabeth A. Whealy said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Zoo’s veterinary staff and zookeepers who gave Ramone the best possible care through his entire life.”

Ramone was born at a private farm in Oregon in 2008. He'd been at the Great Plains Zoo since he was 8 months old. Ramone surpassed the median age of 7 for San Clemente Island Goats, but has suffered from unexplained seizures during the last few years of his life.

“Ramone spent his last days surrounded by the people who loved and knew him best – the zookeepers who have provided him the best possible care for nearly 10 years,” Whealy added.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *