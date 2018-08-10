Great Plains Balloon Races This Weekend in Sioux Falls

This weekend the skies over Sioux Falls will be filled full of hot air....balloons, that is, and lots of them.

The Great Plains Balloon Race makes its return to the Sioux Empire Friday, (August 10) through Sunday, (August 12) at the Kenny Anderson Park Softball Fields in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV reports the balloons begin to lift off tonight at 6 PM, and continue again both in the morning and evening on Saturday, and the last balloons take flight during the morning hours on Sunday.

If you have always wanted to see a hot air balloon up close, this weekend is your chance. According to KSFY , there will be a walk-in balloon set up around 4:30 PM both Friday and Saturday that people can go in and check out.

The Great Plains Balloon Race is a free event put on by the Sioux Falls Ballooning Association. Organizers recommend that you park in the lots by Kenny Anderson Park, Washington High School, and surrounding streets. Make sure to bring along your lawn chairs or a blanket to plop down in the grass to sit on, and get ready for all the fun that comes along with hot air balloon racing.

One more thing, our friends over at KSFY say the weather looks absolutely perfect for hot air balloon racing this weekend. However, if things should somehow change, organizers want to remind you the races are scheduled to run weather permitting, so be sure to watch the Great Plains Balloon Race Facebook event page for updates and cancellations.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: