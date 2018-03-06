Great Bear Ski Valley, Great Plains Zoo, and Others Closed Tuesday

Ben Davis

Due to the winter storm conditions in and around Sioux Falls on Tuesday (3/5) there have been many closings and cancellations.

Along with many school closings these businesses have announced, that due to dangerous travel conditions, they will be Closed Tuesday:

  • Active Generations
  • Sioux Falls Butterfly House and Aquarium
  • Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum
  • Great Bear Ski Valley
  • Habitat for Humanity Restore
  • LifeScape - Adult Service
  • EmBe Sioux Falls
  • Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls
  • Sioux Falls Community Centers

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety have opened Interstate 29, north and southbound, from North Dakota to Iowa.

I-29 was closed border to border Monday (3/5) night at 6:30 p.m. Interstate 90 remains closed from Murdo to Sioux Falls, both east and westbound.

Officials want to strongly caution motorists that even though I-29 is open and passable, the highway is extremely icy and speeds will be greatly reduced. Drivers are encouraged to only travel if absolutely necessary.

