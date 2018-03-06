Great Bear Ski Valley, Great Plains Zoo, and Others Closed Tuesday
Due to the winter storm conditions in and around Sioux Falls on Tuesday (3/5) there have been many closings and cancellations.
Along with many school closings these businesses have announced, that due to dangerous travel conditions, they will be Closed Tuesday:
- Active Generations
- Sioux Falls Butterfly House and Aquarium
- Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum
- Great Bear Ski Valley
- Habitat for Humanity Restore
- LifeScape - Adult Service
- EmBe Sioux Falls
- Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls
- Sioux Falls Community Centers
Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety have opened Interstate 29, north and southbound, from North Dakota to Iowa.
I-29 was closed border to border Monday (3/5) night at 6:30 p.m. Interstate 90 remains closed from Murdo to Sioux Falls, both east and westbound.
Officials want to strongly caution motorists that even though I-29 is open and passable, the highway is extremely icy and speeds will be greatly reduced. Drivers are encouraged to only travel if absolutely necessary.
