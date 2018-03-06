Due to the winter storm conditions in and around Sioux Falls on Tuesday (3/5) there have been many closings and cancellations.

Along with many school closings these businesses have announced, that due to dangerous travel conditions, they will be Closed Tuesday:

Active Generations

Sioux Falls Butterfly House and Aquarium

Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum

Great Bear Ski Valley

Habitat for Humanity Restore

LifeScape - Adult Service

EmBe Sioux Falls

Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Community Centers

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety have opened Interstate 29, north and southbound, from North Dakota to Iowa.

I-29 was closed border to border Monday (3/5) night at 6:30 p.m. Interstate 90 remains closed from Murdo to Sioux Falls, both east and westbound.

Officials want to strongly caution motorists that even though I-29 is open and passable, the highway is extremely icy and speeds will be greatly reduced. Drivers are encouraged to only travel if absolutely necessary.

