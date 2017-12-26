One nice holiday addition for vacationers, Great Bear Recreation Park is open for the season.

Great Bear opens today Monday, December 26th with limited ski and snowboard runs and tubing lanes.

Still need a late Christmas gift?

Purchase gift cards and season passes online at www.greatbearpark.com or at Great Bear. Great Bear Recreation Park gift certificates can be used for anything at Great Bear, including rentals, passes, food, and more!

Great Bear Recreation Park is located at 5901 East Rice Street, two miles east of I-229.

