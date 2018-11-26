Great Bear is Making Snow for Ski and Snowboard Season

It's cold outside. Overnight lows are in the single digits and teens this week. That isn't comfortable. But it's handy if you want to make snow.

Great Bear Ski Valley is in the process of making snow. The snow guns are blasting away and getting snow down around the clock.

Alexa Giebink says with the making of snow they hope to have limited ski runs open soon.

The annual Pre-Season Bash and Ski Swap is also coming up at Great Bear on Saturday, December 1. This is a chance to check out gear and hang out with other like-minded folks getting ready for the ski season.

Sun 'N Fun will be on hand with gear. The Ski Swap will happen from 1 to 4 pm where you can buy and sell used winter equipment including skis, snowboards, cross country equipment, snowshoes, good condition jackets, snow pants, and more.

Great Bear will be also be giving away free helmets while supplies last, courtesy of Sanford Health!