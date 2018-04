Winter weather isn't done yet and it can even take out winter activities.

Due to a high-wind advisory and weather forecast issued by the National Weather Service, Great Bear Recreation Park will be closed today (March 5) and reopen as weather permits.

The forecast has Sioux Falls in a winter weather advisory which will include high winds, gusting upwards of 35 mph, and as much as 2 to 5 inches of snow.

