Great Bear Closed January 24 Due to Cold

Last Friday it was not the nice kind of winter weather I would have liked for skiing out at Great Bear but it was tolerable with the right clothing. Today is not that kind of day.

Great Bear Recreation Park announced that they will be closed all day today, January 24. The closure is due to the extreme cold and wind, obviously.

The weather the rest of this week should be alright for hitting the slopes. We'll see highs in the teens on Friday and highs in the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday with some snow falling on Sunday.

Great Bear will be open tomorrow from 9 am - 10 pm on Friday with tubing opening at 3 pm, and 9 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 pm Thursday. A wind chill advisory goes into effect from 4 pm Thursday January 24 until 9 am Friday January 25.