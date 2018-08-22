It's almost time for the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. It runs August 30 - September 3, with a special Preview Day August 29, where carnival rides are only $1 after 5:00 PM.

Random thought: Remember that time when the theme for the State Fair was 'Take in the Big One!?' Yeah, we're trying to forget that, too. But this year, the theme is 'Experience the Magic' which is much better.

So, here's the grandstand lineup: for the South Dakota State Fair:

Wednesday: Preview Day, Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash

Preview Day, Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash Thursday: Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash

Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash Friday: Legend Seeds welcomes Toby Keith Should’ve Been a Cowboy Tour XXV presented by Ford E-Series with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band

Legend Seeds welcomes Toby Keith Should’ve Been a Cowboy Tour XXV presented by Ford E-Series with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band Saturday: C&B Operations welcomes Foreigner with Night Ranger

C&B Operations welcomes Foreigner with Night Ranger Sunday: American Bank & Trust welcomes Gary Allan with Sawyer Brown

American Bank & Trust welcomes Gary Allan with Sawyer Brown Monday: “Thunder at the Fair” Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull presented by Kibble Equipment and Lankota

