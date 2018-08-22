Grandstand Entertainment at the South Dakota State Fair Features Toby Keith, Night Ranger
It's almost time for the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. It runs August 30 - September 3, with a special Preview Day August 29, where carnival rides are only $1 after 5:00 PM.
Random thought: Remember that time when the theme for the State Fair was 'Take in the Big One!?' Yeah, we're trying to forget that, too. But this year, the theme is 'Experience the Magic' which is much better.
So, here's the grandstand lineup: for the South Dakota State Fair:
- Wednesday: Preview Day, Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash
- Thursday: Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash
- Friday: Legend Seeds welcomes Toby Keith Should’ve Been a Cowboy Tour XXV presented by Ford E-Series with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band
- Saturday: C&B Operations welcomes Foreigner with Night Ranger
- Sunday: American Bank & Trust welcomes Gary Allan with Sawyer Brown
- Monday: “Thunder at the Fair” Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull presented by Kibble Equipment and Lankota
