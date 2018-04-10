Wednesday (April 11) at the Sioux Falls Convention Center the general public will have a chance to meet all the competitors in this year's Governor's Giant Vision Competition . There's both a business category and a student category.

The Giant Vision Competition was established to help citizens realize that South Dakota is the best place to start a successful business. The program was designed as an opportunity for entrepreneurs to compete for seed money and a chance to achieve their dream

This year's competition is being sponsored by the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chamber President David Owen says the qualifiers who will be in Sioux Falls were selected by a panel of expert judges.

Those business ventures competing for the top prize of $20,000:

USA Kangaroo owned by David Hedt of Faulkton, specializing 4,000 bushel in-field storage united helping farmers with efficiency.

Those student qualifiers competing for the top prize of $5-thousand:

Wolves Wheels owned by Olaf Hanson of Northern State University, specializing in an electronic bicycle sharing system offering an eco-friendly transportation option.

To see the exhibits and to visit with those behind the ideas, go to Exhibit Hall One located inside the Sioux Falls Convention Center anytime between 1:15 PM and 4:15 PM. The winners will be announced during an awards banquet later that night.

The Governor's Giant Vision event is being held in conjunction with the Governor's Office of Economic Development annual conference, also being held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. For more information on the GOED conference go to the Office of Economic Development website .

Source: South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry

