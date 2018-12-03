Governor’s Budget Proposal Speech Portrait Unveiling

When the Governor addresses the state legislature on Tuesday, December 4 he will be presenting his final budget proposal for the state.

South Dakota tax collections are largely on track as outgoing Governor Dennis Daugaard prepares to outline his final budget proposal as governor. The proposal will be a blueprint for GOP Governor-elect Kristi Noem who will formulate her own budget to be discussed during the upcoming 2019 legislative session. Noem will take over for Daugaard in January.

Daugaard told The Associated Press last month that state revenue projections for the next budget year starting July 1 will be relatively good.

Ongoing state revenues for the first four months of the current budget year are about $3 million higher than anticipated.

Lawmakers will revise the current year's budget and shape the next one during the session that begins in January.

On the same day of the budget proposal speech, the Capitol portrait of Governor Daugaard will be unveiled following the Governor’s address.

