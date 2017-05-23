Governor Proclamation: I Love Life Month in South Dakota

Governor Daugaard has proclaimed June as I Love Life month in South Dakota. The Governor will be at the Results Radio studios on June 9th to officially present the proclamation to host Jerry Dahmen.

I Love Life is a radio feature that highlights individuals and how they've overcome obstacles in life such as addiction, violence or another struggle and how they were able to discover hope and healing. Dahmen has been awarded over 100 major news and community awards, including the George Foster Peabody Award.

The I Love Life program has broadcast for 35 years. Dahmen has also authored two books.

