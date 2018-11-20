Dress up your resumes if you want to serve the public. Our Governor-elect has the Help Wanted sign posted and you could be on your way to a new career. Kristi Noem is inviting the best and brightest to apply for a job within her administration.

The Governor-elect Noem’s transition website is active now with a variety of positions available at all experience levels. Interested applicants can learn more and submit their resumes.

“We need good people in state government who understand this role won’t be about them, but about producing real results for the people of South Dakota,” said Governor-elect Noem. “With the goal of recruiting and retaining the best and brightest to serve, I want to personally invite those who are willing to tackle the big things, who are passionate about our state and ready to innovate, to apply today.”

The transition website will also serve as a user-friendly online forum where South Dakotans can stay informed about Governor-elect Noem’s path to Pierre and share feedback on the transition process.