South Dakota employers, schools, and residents are encouraged to show their support for all service members deployed by wearing the color red on Fridays. Governor Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed Fridays in the state 'Remember Everyone Deployed Day.'

While South Dakota citizens are deployed overseas, the governor is requesting that everyone in the state wear a red shirt on all Fridays to remember and honor all members of the military for their service to the state and nation. Currently, the South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing is deployed to Southwest Asia

Major General Tim Reisch is adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard. "Wearing red shirts on Fridays sends a strong and unified message to our service members and families that they are not forgotten and we appreciate their sacrifice to our country. Wearing red is a simple gesture, but the meaning behind it is significant."

Source: South Dakota National Gaurd