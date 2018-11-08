Governor Dennis Daugaard has asked that all flags in South Dakota be lowered to half staff in honor of the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting early this morning.

President Donald Trump has called for flags at half-staff out of respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday, November 7. In accordance with the President’s order, Gov. Dennis Daugaard asks that flags across the state be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, November 10.

Ian David Long, a former marine, reportedly attacked the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks early Thursday morning. He killed 12 people with a legally obtained handgun.

The gunman was also killed in the incident but it is not clear as to whether it was by his own hand or if police killed him.

Between 10 and 15 others were taken to hospitals for treatment for injuries.