Governor Candidate Billie Sutton to Visit Sioux Falls

The man who hopes to serve South Dakotans as the next governor is connecting with voters across the state and will be in Sioux Falls to meet up at Falls Park Wednesday July 19th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM, meeting at the picnic shelter.

Billie Sutton , currently a member of the South Dakota state legislature has been known as the most influential democrats currently in office.

Among the issues Sutton hopes to be of influence, his main priorities include education, health care and economic development.

