Got Jokes? Comedy Night Open Mic Thursday in Sioux Falls

If the cold has got you feeling down they say laughter is the best medicine, or if you have always wanted to try your jokes in front of a crowd Thursday night is your chance.

Life is too short not to chase dreams and check things off the old bucket list.

If you have ever thought about feeling the rush of getting in front of a crowd and telling some jokes maybe it's time to do it Thursday night.

Show up to make people laugh or just to laugh Thursday night January 31st, from 7:00 pm till 9:00 pm at the Full Circle Book Co-op in Sioux Falls.

From the Full Circle Book Co-op Facebook event page:

Come on down and test your comedy chops with us, or sit and drink with those that will!

A chance to test out new material, or give us some classics!

Get there early to sign up! And come early to grab a seat.

The Full Circle Book Co-Op is located at 123 W. 10th street in Sioux Falls.

For more on the Full Circle Book Co-op or other upcoming events check out their Facebook page.