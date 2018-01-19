Google’s Portrait App Raising Concerns about Privacy

If you've spent any time on social media recently you've probably noticed a lot of people talking about Google's Art and Culture App. It's become so popular that it now tops the of Most Popular Smartphone Apps.

How the app works is you take a selfie and then it matches it with a portrait hanging in a museum. Google promises that it doesn't hold onto your photo, but some tech experts are warning that the mathematical face-print of you will always be out there.

Just to be clear, "mathematical face-print" means the shape of your mouth, the distance between your eyes, the size of your ears, that sort of thing. Measurements that could be used against you if they fell into the wrong hands.

Currently there are two states that have actually outlawed "face prints" because of safety concerns - Illinois and Texas. The laws make collecting "biometric data for unclear purposes" illegal.

So before you decide to jump onto the Portrait App bandwagon, you may want to give it some serious thought. Maybe I'm old-fashioned but I like to live by the rule-of-thumb " better safe than sorry ."

Source: Gadgets 360

