If you're like many and worried that Artificial Intelligence will someday take over the world, Google is here to calm your nerves. The company is looking for what it calls "humane" Artificial Intelligence projects.

The tech giant has made the decision to give away $25-million in funding in order to ease concerns that the advancement of Artificial Intelligence will eliminate jobs and may - as some worry - perhaps be deployed by militaries to kill people.

Google's 'AI for Social Good' isn't the first company to address ethical issues when it comes to Artifical Intelligence. Microsoft has committed $115-million to organizations that use AI for humanitarian, accessibility..and environmental projects.

So, if you know of someone who's good with computers and "building things," you may want to share this information with them. Who knows, they could possibly be the next Steve Jobs or Bill Gates.

Source: Google