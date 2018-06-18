Good News, Bad News on Gas Prices

Depending on where you go you may have seen gas prices dip ever so slightly. But that dip isn't exactly enough to take us back in time.

“Drivers may be enjoying a continued drop in gas prices but they shouldn’t get too comfortable with it,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Motorists can expect to spend an average of $200 more on gas this season, fueled by the price of crude and the high demand for gasoline.”

Most places around Sioux Falls are between $2.84 - $2.89. The lowest price for gas is shared, as usual, by Costco, Flying J, and Love's at $2.69 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Gas in smaller towns outside of Sioux Falls tend to be less expensive. This weekend I filled up in Platte for $2.79 per gallon. The price was the same in Beresford. Mitchell was between $2.64 and $2.79.

The current average statewide in South Dakota is $2.892. Last week it was 2.888. One month ago it was $2.80 and a year ago gas was $2.33.

