Good Deed Goes Sour as Thief Robs Sioux Falls Driver

Getty Images/Thinkstock/Anthony Wright/TSM

Next time the willingness to perform a favor may be tempered as a Sioux Falls man gets ripped off while transporting someone around town.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens reveals that the incident was reported to police around 7:30 PM on Saturday. It started out as a kind gesture.

“Our victim was contacted by a friend and asked if the victim would give a ride to somebody else that he doesn’t know, basically a friend of a friend. He agreed and picked up the person which ends up being our suspect.”

Clemens says everything went okay until the passenger took advantage of the 31-year old victim.

“They went to one place and then they were going to a second place when the suspect pulled out a handgun, took the victim’s cash and cell phone. The suspect got out of the vehicle then left. The victim went to a gas station and called the police.”

Police are still searching for the suspect who is known only by nickname. The victim was not injured.

 

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Crime, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top