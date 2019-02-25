Gonzaga Reclaims Number One in Top 25 Poll
Gonzaga’s first stay atop the AP Top 25 this season ended following a pair of losses to highly ranked nonconference opponents. Now back at No. 1, the Zags look like they could stay there through the rest of the season.
Gonzaga moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1, both times replacing Duke at the top.
It spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November, but Mark Few’s team fell out after a December loss to Tennessee. Then came a loss at North Carolina, marking the first time the Bulldogs had lost back-to-back games since February 2014.
The Zags have won 18 straight games with no opponent coming closer than a dozen points, the last game being Saturday’s 102-68 victory over BYU. They play their final two regular-season games on the road at Pacific on Thursday and Saint Mary’s on Saturday.
1 Gonzaga
2 Virginia
3 Duke
4 Kentucky
5 North Carolina
6 Michigan State
7 Tennessee
8 Houston
9 Michigan
10 Marquette
11 Texas Tech
12 Nevada
13 LSU
14 Purdue
15 Kansas
16 Kansas State
17 Maryland
18 Florida State
19 Wisconsin
20 Virginia Tech
21 Buffalo
22 Iowa
23 Cincinnati
24 Wofford
25 Washington
