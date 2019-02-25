Gonzaga Reclaims Number One in Top 25 Poll

Gonzaga’s first stay atop the AP Top 25 this season ended following a pair of losses to highly ranked nonconference opponents. Now back at No. 1, the Zags look like they could stay there through the rest of the season.

Gonzaga moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1, both times replacing Duke at the top.

It spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November, but Mark Few’s team fell out after a December loss to Tennessee. Then came a loss at North Carolina, marking the first time the Bulldogs had lost back-to-back games since February 2014.

The Zags have won 18 straight games with no opponent coming closer than a dozen points, the last game being Saturday’s 102-68 victory over BYU. They play their final two regular-season games on the road at Pacific on Thursday and Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

1 Gonzaga

2 Virginia

3 Duke

4 Kentucky

5 North Carolina

6 Michigan State

7 Tennessee

8 Houston

9 Michigan

10 Marquette

11 Texas Tech

12 Nevada

13 LSU

14 Purdue

15 Kansas

16 Kansas State

17 Maryland

18 Florida State

19 Wisconsin

20 Virginia Tech

21 Buffalo

22 Iowa

23 Cincinnati

24 Wofford

25 Washington

