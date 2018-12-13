Golf Merger Puts Sanford Health and Austad’s into Formidable Twosome

The vision is a top-to-bottom approach that helps golfers at any level enjoy the game. It was announced Thursday, December 13 that Sanford Golf and Austad’s Golf are joining forces.

CEO Dave Austad of Austad’s Golf says the Sioux Falls area is full of golf potential and this partnership that combines his company’s equipment knowledge with the teaching and fitness acumen that Sanford Health can bring.

“We have a lot of national guys that come out here (and are impressed). Particularly when they see we have a golf expo for a city our size. We have our own professional tournament with the Sanford International. We're also going to have Great Shots which is going to be absolutely crazy."

Todd Kolb of the Sanford POWER Golf Academy feels that this relationship will benefit every level of golfer.

“We’re getting very close to being able to provide something from A to Z. We have tour professionals that come here for their golf instruction, get fittings, and their fitness stuff. Whether it be somebody who is relatively new to the game all the way to somebody who is making their living by playing the game, we can help them out. Most importantly we can devise the program that specifically meets their needs.”

The combination will especially take flight when Great Shots, a 54,000 square-foot golf entertainment facility opens its doors in the latter part of 2019.

It was also announced that the Sanford Pentagon will host the Great Plains Golf Expo February 9 and 10, 2019 which will assist golfers in their preparations for the 2019 golfing season.