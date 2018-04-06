GoFundMe Campaigns Created for USF Students Involved in Accident

Tragedy struck the campus of both the University of Sioux Falls and the entire Sioux Empire Sunday when a car being driven by USF student, Courtney Beane, crashed, killing him and seriously injuring his passenger, fellow USF student, Jared Brito.

KSFY TV is reporting that both men were juniors at USF attending school in Sioux Falls from California.

According to KSFY , the accident happened during the early morning hours on Sunday, (April 1) when Beane lost control of his vehicle, and it hit a pedestrian bridge guard rail head-on, traveling down the embankment of a levee near 49th Street and Kiwanis Avenue. The car ultimately came to a stop near a bike path under the 49th Street bridge.

Authorities told KSFY that excessive speed contributed to the accident.

After the heartbreaking news began to spread throughout the USF campus, GoFundMe campaigns were set up to help support the victims and their families.

The campaigns hope to raise $10,000 for each family. KSFY reports that one campaign is designed to cover Beane's funeral costs, the other, Brito's medical expenses.

Those wishing to help during this tragic time of need can donate to Beane's GoFundMe campaign and Brito's campaign here .

Source: KSFY TV

