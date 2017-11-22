Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before after dinner in the living room? Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23. Here's a list. Don't see your favorite on the list? Just give them a call and confirm if they'll be open. Many will be closed to spend the holiday with their families.

Carnaval Brazilian Grill – 2401 S. Carolyn Ave. 605-361-6328 - Serving from 4:00 – 9:00 PM. Live music from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. In addition to their standard Rodizio service, they’ll be serving skewered turkey breast and will have traditional Thanksgiving fixings on the salad bar. Reservations are recommended.

Cracker Barrel – 2409 S. Shirley Ave. Open 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM with regular menu available including Thanksgiving selections.

Dennys – 4001 E. 10th Street - Open 24 hours on Thanksgiving and serving their regular menu.

Famous Dave's - 2700 S. Minnesota Ave. - Famous Dave's will feature a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fryn’ Pan- 4204 West 41st Street, 2708 East 10th Street, 1720 West 12th Street. - All three locations serving a Thanksgiving buffet and their soup and salad bar from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort – 1415 Grand Falls Blvd in Larchwood, IA. 712-777-7777 – Take the short drive to Larchwood. Serving a traditional Thanksgiving Day feast from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Some of the menu items include sweet potatoes, stuffing, creamed corn, garlic mashed potatoes, smoked salmon, beer battered shrimp, fried fish, oven-roasted Tom turkey, pineapple glazed ham, dessert bar, kids favorites, salad bar and more.

Granite City – 2620 S. Louise Ave. 605-362-0000 – Serving a three-course family style Thanksgiving dinner featuring tossed green salad and holiday biscuits. A main course of turkey breast and your choice of salmon or short ribs, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry chutney, green bean casserole, mac ‘n cheese, and balsamic glazed brussel sprouts. Dessert course includes mini pumpkin pies or pecan pie bars. Call for reservations.

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet – 1100 West 41st Street. 605-679-6398 – Over 250 items on South Dakota’s biggest buffet. Serving traditional Thanksgiving items like turkey and prime rib roast from 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM.

Holiday Inn City Center – 100 West 8th Street. 605-339-2000 – Serving a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM. Selections include shrimp and cocktail sauce, cheese display with breads and spreads, Swedish meatballs, fresh fruit, salads, vegetables, gouda mac and cheese, candied pecan sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, desserts, roasted turkey with sage dressing and cranberry sauce, Jack Daniels caramel glazed ham, Caribbean glazed salmon, carved prime rib with garlic au jus and more. Reservations are required.

Hy-Vee Market Grille – All Sioux Falls locations – Serving a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM with all your favorite traditional fixings, a few chef favorites and a dessert table.

Marlins Family Restaurant – 108 S. Minnesota Ave. – Featuring a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Perkins - 3400 Gateway Blvd. – Enjoy their turkey dinner special and receive a free slice of fresh baked pumpkin pie. Serving their regular menu too.

Royal Fork – 4610 W. Empire Place – Serving a Thanksgiving Day buffet with all your traditional favorites from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

Ruby Tuesday – 2425 S. Shirley Ave. – Regular menu available from 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM with a brunch buffet from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM featuring your favorite Thanksgiving items along with their famous salad bar.