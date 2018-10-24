Go Time Is Now for Skyforce Training Camp Hopefuls

Seventeen players have begun their G League journey for the 2018-19 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce . What follows is a brief introduction of each player and how they came to be with the team.

Austin Chatman is a 6-0 guard from Creighton University who advanced through a local tryout. He has played multiple seasons internationally and was in Switzerland last year.

Charles Cooke is a 6-5 guard who was in camp with the Miami Heat after a season as a 2-way player for New Orleans last season.

Jalen Hayes is a 6-7 rookie forward out of Oakland University selected in the second round of the 2018 G League Draft.

Juwan Howard, Jr. is a 6-6 forward and the son of former NBA player and current Miami Heat coach Juwan Howard who was selected in the second round of the 2018 G League Draft.

Marcus Lee is a 6-10 rookie forward out of California who was in camp with Miami. He is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered in the preseason with the Heat.

DeAndre Liggins is a 6-6 veteran guard who begins his third tour with the Skyforce after spending last season with Milwaukee and New Orleans.

Yante Maten is a 6-8 rookie forward out of Georgia. He is one of the two players that are on a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Malik Newman is a 6-3 rookie guard out of Kansas. He was also with Miami during the preseason.

Bubu Palo is a 6-1 guard and is embarking on his fifth season with the Skyforce and is among the franchise all-time top ten in free throw attempts and free throws made.

Rodney Pryor is a 6-5 guard who was with the Skyforce last season and is in his second professional season out of Georgetown.

Rodney Purvis is a 6-4 guard who arrived via trade with the Lakeland Magic. He was called up to the Orlando Magic at the end of last season.

Raphiael Putney is a 6-10 forward who was with Erie last season and previous G League all-star. His rights were traded to Grand Rapids, then to Sioux Falls for the returning rights to Matt Williams, Jr.

Duncan Robinson is a 6-8 rookie forward out of Michigan. He is the second of two that are on a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Jeylyn Sharpe is a 6-4 player from Rogers State who advanced to Skyforce training camp as a local tryout. He completed his college career in 2017 at the Division 2 institution in Oklahoma.

Gary Talton is a 6-1 guard who advanced to the Skyforce training camp through a local tryout. However, he has played in the G League with Rio Grande Valley, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, and Delaware.

Gerard Tarin is a 6-9 rookie forward who advanced to Skyforce training camp as a local tryout player out of Nova Southeastern. The Sharks are a Division 2 school in Florida.

Briante Weber is a 6-2 guard who begins his fourth season with the Skyforce. During each of the first three seasons, Weber was called up to the NBA. Last year he began the season with Houston on a two-way contract and got a 10-day contract with Memphis in March.