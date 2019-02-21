Go Red for Women Celebration Event

Join the Go Red for Women movement by telling every woman you know to learn more about the risks of heart disease. As the American Heart Association continues its fight for all you are encouraged to tell every woman you know to learn more about her risk at Go Red for Women.

And you are invited to attend the Go Red For Women event Tuesday, March 2 at Sioux Falls Convention Center for an evening of celebration. Along with dinner you and your guests will enjoy the popular Rock Your Red Selfie Station, silent auction with over 40 packages and a very special presentation by Emily Denekas.

Every 80 seconds one woman loses her life to heart disease. But it doesn't have to be this way. Heart Disease is 80 percent preventable with simple lifestyle changes. Our mothers, our sisters, our friends lives are at stake.

We have joined the fight against heart disease with you.