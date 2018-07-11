YouTube is one of my favorite thing is the world. Where else can you find nearly every music video ever made, promos for the USA Cartoon Express, this super 90s USF commercial, and old episodes of The Charmings.

It's not just of TV nostalgia, I found this great newsreel about the 1938 National Corn Husking Championship in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. There were concession, a two mile parade that featured the SDSC band, farm machinery, a replica of Mount Rushmore, a group of Oglaga Sioux, and the Corn Husking Queen contest. Venita Apply from Union County was crowned queen of the event. The whole thing was a huge deal at the time. It was even carried live on the radio.

Held on the J.N. Jensen farm near Dell Rapids in November 1938, an estimated 125,000 people came to watch 21 contestants compete to see who could take the most corn out of the husk the fastest. South Dakota was represented by six time state champ Richard Anderson, described as a filling station operator, who came in 13th on the day. Ted Balko of Redwood Falls, MN won the day husking 22.64 bushels of corn for the $100 prize.

This is an incredible window into South Dakota of the 1930s. Watch it below.

