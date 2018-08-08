Go Ahead And Ask for S’more

National S'mores Day is August 10 and the Girls Scouts want to celebrate with you!

On the off chance you don't know what a s'more is, it is a freshly roasted marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between graham crackers! Sometimes, if I'm feeling fancy, I'll put a peanut butter cup on my s'more. So good.

On Friday, August 10 from 11 AM until 1 PM, you can swing by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons and get some s'mores!

If you're in a hurry, there will also be a S'more drive through. How convenient?

There will also be a chance to win free Girl Scout cookies!

Did you know that the first known recipe for a s'more was from a 1927 Girl Scout Handbook? I didn't either, but it's on their posters!

Girl Scout Dakota Horizons is located at 1101 S. Marion Road.

You know what I just realized? I haven't had a s'more yet this Summer. I better remedy that situation on National S'mores Day!

What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie? Mine is a tie between Peanut Butter Patties or Tagalongs and obviously the S'mores cookie is amazing!