Global Fat Bike Day Latest Sign of Joyful Cycling Community

Global Fat Bike Day is big for folks who like to ride bikes with wide tires on dirt and gravel or off the beaten path entirely.

The observation of this year's event on Saturday (Dec. 2) in Sioux Falls drew more than 50 riders, demonstrating the popularity of fat tire bikes in general and the growing cycling community in Sioux Falls more specifically.

Beautiful weather always helps and it was certainly a glorious day on Saturday with temps in the 50s and light winds. But we've also had great attendance at a number of community group rides recently including Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day, Parade of Lights and various bike shop rides.

Thanks to everybody who made this happen, including Falls Area Single Track (FAST), Bike Sioux Falls, Safari Bar & Grill, Pointer's Ridge and Strawbale Winery for hosting and helping.

Coming up on Saturday (Dec. 9) is the Riddlebox , which is a combination race, ride and run. The weather probably won't be so forgiving and it's more competitive, but it's another chance for people who like bikes to get together and have fun.

And that's the idea, after all, having fun.

See you out there everybody.

