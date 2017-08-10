Glen Campbell Laid to Rest in Arkansas

Glen Campbell has been laid to rest, a representative confirms. The iconic "Rhinestone Cowboy" hitmaker died on Tuesday (Aug. 8) at the age of 81. A Facebook post by Campbell's team Thursday evening (Aug. 10) thanks fans for "love and support" and offers details about his ceremony, which was not open to the public.

"The Campbell family would like to thank everyone for their enormous outpouring of love and support. Glen was laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony in his hometown of Delight, Ark. A private memorial will follow," the statement reads.

The legendary singer died in Nashville after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He revealed his diagnosis in 2011 and released his final album, Adios , in June of 2017. Campbell was born in the small Arkansa town of Billstown, which is near Delight.

Country Singers Pay Tribute to Glen Campbell

In the wake of his death, an outpouring of support has come from the singer's loyal fanbase, fellow artists and national media expressing appreciation for the star and sending condolences to his family. Keith Urban , Alan Jackson , Dolly Parton , Brad Paisley and Tanya Tucker are just a few of the names who have paid heartfelt homage to Campbell and his legacy. John Mayer even performed a tribute to the star during his show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on the day Campbell died.

"I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love," Campbell's daughter Ashley Campbell writes in a Facebook post.

Campbell's expansive career included not only a string of country hits like “Wichita Lineman" and "Rhinestone Cowboy," but he was a session musician for a diverse list of artists including the Monkees , Frank Sinatra and Merle Haggard .