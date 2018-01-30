Former Glee star Mark Salling is dead at the age of 35, according to TMZ.

The actor's body was found hanging from a tree "near a riverbed in Sunland," an area of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, January 30. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ it was an apparent suicide.

Salling plead guilty to possession of child pornography back in December and was currently awaiting sentencing. He reportedly had over 50,000 images and 600 videos of underage children on his computer, external USB and hard drive.

Though he faced up to 20 years in prison, he was expected to serve between four and seven years as part of a plea agreement, followed by registry as a sex offender and 20 years of supervised release.

The actor, who played Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Fox's comedy series Glee, was initially arrested on the charges in December 2015.

Previously, Salling settled a lawsuit brought against him by ex-girlfriend Roxanne Gorzela, who accused him of sexual battery and assault back in January 2013, claiming he had unprotected sex with her despite her insistence he wear a condom.