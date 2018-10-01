Glamour Defined to Host ‘Paint It Pink’ Style Show This Month

October is National Breast Cancer awareness month, and a number of breast cancer-related events and activities will be taking place throughout the Sioux Empire the entire month. One of them happens Sunday, (October 28) at the Downtown Hilton Garden Inn.

KSFY TV is reporting that is the date Glamour Defined will be hosting their "Paint It Pink" style show and benefit for Women's Cancer. The event kicks off at 1 PM that day and will include a runway style show by Glamour Defined featuring the debut of the fall and holiday 2018 collections. Local musicians will help to provide music for the show, and there will also be a finale collection represented by women in the community who have won or are still currently fighting their battle with cancer.

General admission tickets to the event are $10.00. Or you can choose to sit in style for the show by purchasing a $40.00 VIP ticket that includes a seat in the first three rows and a swag box. There will also be a raffle and shopping available immediately after the style show.

According to KSFY , the proceeds from ticket sales, donations and Glamour Defined purchases will be donated to the Wig Program at Avera McKennan to help women who have lost their hair during their battle with cancer.

Get more information and purchase your tickets to the show here .

Source: KSFY TV