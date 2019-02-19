Give from the Heart Heartland House Gala Helps Homeless Families

Where do you even begin to tackle the problem of homelessness? What causes homelessness? What is the best way to help homeless families? The answers to these questions are numerous and yet, not easy.

The Heartland House (a program of the Interlakes Community Action Partnership) approaches homelessness head-on, knowing full well that homeless families need more than just a place to live. They also need assistance with food, employment, finances, childcare, education, and other necessities.

Heartland House works with homelessness families with children one-on-one, getting them into a transitional housing program which addresses employment, educational, financial, and medical issues, among others, with the goal of moving these families to self-sufficiency.

The Give from the Heart to Heartland House Fundraiser is an easy way to support this effort. The gala is coming up this Thursday, February 21, at Prairie Green Golf Course (600 E. 69th street ) . Social hour with hors d'oeuvres and the dessert auction begins at 5:00 PM, an award presentation and short program at 6:00 PM, followed by two live event ticket auctions at 6:30 PM.

This event is an opportunity to learn more about the homelessness issue in our community and hear firsthand how families are moving toward better futures with the help of Heartland House.

For tickets and more information call Joyce Harmon at (605) 480-1676.