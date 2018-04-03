Where do you begin to tackle a problem that has been around since the founding of our country? Everyone has ideas about the causes of homelessness. Some people think they have may have solutions. As it turns out, like most societal problems, the causes are numerous, the solutions, elusive.

Here in Sioux Falls, the Heartland House tackles homelessness one family at a time. It is a transitional housing program for families with children which addresses educational, financial, and medical issues, among others, with the goal of moving these families to self-sufficiency.

The Give from the Heart Dinner, Dessert Auction and Fundraiser is an easy way to support this effort. The gala is coming up this Thursday, April 5, at the Hilton Garden Inn South at 5300 S. Grand Circle (just off of I-229). Social hour and the dessert auction begins at 5:30 PM and the dinner and program starts at 6:30.

This event is an opportunity to learn more about the issue in our community and hear firsthand how families are moving toward better futures with the help of Heartland House.

For tickets and more information call (605) 334-2808 ext.354. You can see a list of items Heartland House is always grateful to receive on their homepage under "Donation List".

