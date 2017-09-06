We wake up everyday, head to the bathroom in the morning, turn on the light, look in the mirror and say something like: "Well, I guess I'm doing OK."

We all have ways we check our system. Hot, cold, hungry, tired. You know. But one of the tests most of us do only once a year is a check of what's going on inside.

Wednesday morning I knew I had to go to the doctor's office for a little blood work. How's the cholesterol? How lippy are my lipids? It's that one day of the year when you wake up, don't drink anything or eat anything till you're done with your test. Today was the day.

I couldn't help but thinking of a line an old radio friend, Dan Christopherson used to say when he was talking about an old Lee Greewood song: I don't mind the Thorns as long as You're the Rose. He'd add it's just the little pricks that get me down.

I went back, told the nurse to be gentle and before you knew it I had my badge of courage on my arm and was off to conquer the day.

Crazy thing about it, by the time I got to the office (after grabbing a little breakfast) my charts and information were already in and sent to my e-mail.

Here's to a check of the system and hopefully good to go for another year. How about you? Does your insurance make you go in for a yearly checkup?

