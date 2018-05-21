Girls Breaker Day Demystifying How Stuff Works

I would have loved to have a Girls Breaker Day when I was a young girl. Maybe I wouldn't be so intimidated by all the electronics in my life now. But alas, that was not in the cards back then. Now it is. Girls Breaker Day is coming up on Saturday, May 26, from 10 AM to 3 PM, at The Journey Group, located at 4500 W. 58th Street, (across the street from SkyZone).