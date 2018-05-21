Girls Breaker Day Demystifying How Stuff Works
I would have loved to have a Girls Breaker Day when I was a young girl. Maybe I wouldn't be so intimidated by all the electronics in my life now. But alas, that was not in the cards back then. Now it is. Girls Breaker Day is coming up on Saturday, May 26, from 10 AM to 3 PM, at The Journey Group, located at 4500 W. 58th Street, (across the street from SkyZone).
Exactly what is Girls Breaker Day? It is a free event for girls ages 9 to 14 and in 5th to 10th grade, with their parents, where they can bring in electronics to take apart (if they want to, otherwise they'll have plenty of stuff there to deconstruct). Then they'll build a craft project from all the deconstructed electronic parts in the Create Room.
This is a maker-fair where kids go from one station to the next, learning about electronics, seeing how appliances work, playing with robots, work with a Raspberry Pi computer and more. The best part of this fun adventure is that it will demystify the science behind all of these things.
This annual free event may even be responsible for a whole new crop of girl engineers, scientists, and mathematicians! For more information, call 605-610-9455, take a look at Girls Breaker Day and RSVP online now.
