Girl With Special Needs Is Over the Moon With Job Offer

We're almost as happy for her as she is.

There isn't much context to this video other than a young lady with special needs gets a job offer, which she accepts, while her family is beside her on her driveway.

The girl and everyone else with her are understandably elated. We all know that feeling of getting a job -- the sense of pride and accomplishment. Well, in this instance, it's clearly and rightfully magnified.

Based on what we're seeing here, we're going to go ahead and assume it's just a matter of time before she's named employee of the month.

We wish her the best luck in her new endeavor.