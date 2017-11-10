Girl Scouts Invite Girls K-8 to Jump and Join Event

Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons via Facebook

Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. If you do too and you're looking for ways to enrich and empower the girl or girls in your life, this fun, new event is a must-attend activity!

This "Jump & Join" at Air Madness Trampoline Park in Harrisburg (310 West Industrial Road) is an opportunity for you and your girls (in grades K-8) to find out all about what Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizon has to offer. You can choose from two sessions: Sunday, INovember 19, from 4 to 6 PM, or Monday, November 20, from 5 to 7 PM.

For only $25, girls get an annual Girl Scout membership, a one-hour trampoline park pass, participate in a really fun science activity, and then enjoy pizza and refreshments. If you're a parent or guardian who would like to become a troop co-leader, your membership will be free!

You can save some time registering online and also signing the required trampoline park waiver before you come.

For more information call Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons at 1-800-666-2141, check them out online and follow them on Facebook.

Source: Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons

