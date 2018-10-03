Girl Scouts Day of Play Aims to Get Hearts Pumping

Technology is a wonderful thing ( sometimes ). It has made our lives easier ( also sometimes ), put information and entertainment at our fingertips and made communication between people as easy as telling Alexa to "call Mom". Unfortunately, it has also increased the sedentary nature of our being.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons ( GSDH ) aims to get you off the couch, out of your chair, away from your computer screen or video game, and up on your feet. The Girl Scouts have organized another community Day of Play at the Sanford Research facility ( 2301 E 60th Street North ) on Saturday, October 6, from Noon to 3 PM.

If the girls in your life are interested in getting involved in Girl Scouting activities, this is the perfect opportunity. You can register and at this event participate in earning a badge.

There will be no shortage of activities to get you moving. Again this year there will be a Girl Scouts obstacle course, basketball, and volleyball. Harlan's Bike will have bikes for kids to try, Sanford will teach bike safety, Power & Grace Academy will give gymnastics demonstrations, there will be craft activities, face painting, and Mr. Twister will be making fantastic balloon creations.

And that is just a small sample of what you'll find at this fun, free, family event!

For more information see Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons online , on Facebook , or call 1-800-666-2141.