Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons ‘BIG’ STEM Event This Weekend

Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons are on a mission, and they're excited about it! They want every girl to have the opportunity to live courageously and confidently, with a lifetime filled with adventure and success. Offering exciting, immersive activities for girls and their families is just a part of achieving those lofty goals.

It is time once again for their BIG (Believe in Girls) STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) event this Saturday, May 5, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall at 3200 W. Maple Street in Sioux Falls. From 10 AM to 1 PM Girl Scouts and their families will have a ton of interactive fun to partake in!

But this event is also open to everyone, so pack up the family and make a day of it. It's is a great opportunity to learn more about the Girl Scouts and everything they offer, including the kind of fun where everyone learns something too.

There will also be exhibitor booths and a retail store set up. Tickets are $10 for children (includes activities and patch), $5 for adults, kids 6 and under are free. For more information call 1-800-666-2141, follow Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons on Facebook and check them out online.

