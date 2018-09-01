Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons Back-to-School Membership Blitz

"Back-to-school time/Back-to-troop time" is the theme of a very special night at all Sioux Falls public elementary schools coming up on Thursday, September 13, from 6:30 to 7:30. Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons members and volunteers will be on hand to visit with and inform parents and their girls about all of the opportunities available with today's Girl Scouts. Girls can also complete an activity and earn their first patch if they choose to register.

You may think you already know what the Girl Scouts programs are all about, but you might just be surprised. They focus on STEM ( science, technology, engineering and math ) subjects like computer science and robots, just as much as building life skills, entrepreneurial endeavors and outdoor activities.

The Girls Scouts programs meet your child where she is and grows her potential with "time-tested methods and research-backed programming".

If you would love your child to grow into a woman with: a strong sense of who she is, a person who seeks challenges and learns from setbacks, a woman of empathy, a woman who has friends because she knows how to be one, a person who will contribute to her community and the world--introduce her to the Girl Scouts!

For more information see Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons online and follow them on Facebook .

