The Girl Scouts organization has been around for over 100 years and in that time has made life a whole lot of fun for millions of girls. In fact it is estimated that over 60 million American women have, at one time or another, been Girl Scouts!

And although many people hear the words Girl Scouts and think, "Mmm cookies!", any Girl Scout or Girl Scout Leader could tell you that there is so much more to them than that.

Girl Scouting builds "courage, confidence and character", and offers every girl the opportunity to "practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success". To reach those goals, a myriad of programs exist which offer fun, fitness, education, inspiration, travel, adventure and best of all, the chance to begin lifelong friendships.

Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons has been holding informational meetings for interested parents at area elementary schools. You can bring your children, there will be some fun activities for them, and you can get all your questions answered. The next series of them comes up next week:

Harrisburg - Tuesday, September 26th at Explorer Elementary Commons, Freedom Elementary Commons and Journey Elementary Conference Room. Start time for all meetings is 6:30 PM

Brandon - Thursday, September 28th at Robert Bennis Elementary Commons at 6:30 PM

This Saturday, September 23, from 1 to 3 PM at the Sanford Fieldhouse in Sioux Falls (2215 W. Pentagon Place) Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons is hosting a special " Day of Play ". Families are invited to get away from video devices and get active.

They'll have some heart-pumping activities, girls can find out about everything the Girl Scouts offer and even get registered for the year. You don't need to register or RSVP, it is absolutely free, so just show up and have some fun!

For more information call 1-800-666-2141, go to Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons and follow them on Facebook .

Source: Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons

