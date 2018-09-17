Girl Injured While Crossing Sioux Falls Street Monday Morning

It was on a Sioux Falls street where a moderate amount of vehicles travel. A girl was struck and injured by a small SUV.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened just after 8:00 AM on Monday morning in the area of 33rd Street and Jefferson Avenue as the girl was walking to the north across the street.

“(The pedestrian) was crossing from corner to corner in a crosswalk area. It’s not a marked crosswalk with white crosswalk paint on the ground.”

According to a subsequent press release by Sioux Falls Police, the girl was still in the street when police arrived and eventually taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the small SUV was described as a juvenile female who was traveling to the east on 33rd Street at the time of the incident.

The driver who stopped after the accident received citations for speeding in a school zone and failing to yield to a pedestrian.