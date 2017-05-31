Whenever you ask the question "What restaurant do you wish would return to Sioux Falls " the one answer that most often comes out is Gigglebee's .

Gigglebees Family Fun Center, which used to reside on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, closed in July 2008 after 22 years in business.

One of the restaurant's most popular features was Wilbur, the tricycle-riding coyote who would bring patrons their food. Sadly, like Gigglebee's, Wilbur disappeared from view.

Now, Wilbur is back. The popular character is riding around Sioux Falls, visiting schools, local events and much more. In this exclusive interview, Wilbur talks about his past adventures and future endeavors.

See Also: