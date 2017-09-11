Gift of Free Fitness Today for First Responders

We can all find ways to respect, and care for people who take care of us everyday.

Everybody has something we could say, or do to show appreciation to those who take on these roles for their communities.

A local gym is giving the gift of fitness to show some love to first responders.

From the Revolution Yoga and Cycle Facebook Page:

REVOLUTIONARY respect for all first responders today and everyday. We humbly invite all first responders to Revolution Yoga & Cycling for a free day of yoga and cycling. Feel free to bring a friend. 🇺🇸

