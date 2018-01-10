GFP Forcing Some Hunters to Join 21st Century

Some old school hunters will need a printer if they want to continue resisting going digital for their hunting licenses.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced today that it will discontinue printing and shipping paper applications for three big game licenses to license retailers.

The licenses affected are for paddlefish, spring turkey, and special buck.

Why is this happening? In 2016 the GFP received 24,041 applications for those three seasons. Only 1,514 were sent in on paper applications. That's 6%.

“We send a large quantity of applications to our licensing agents across the state, and they’re just not getting used,” said Shon Eide, GFP licensing program administrator. “Individuals who wish to still submit a paper application can do so by downloading the PDF off the website, print and mail it to the Fort Pierre licensing office. With this change, we continue to encourage individuals to apply for these (and other) seasons online at gfp.sd.gov.”

