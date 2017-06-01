Getting Ready for Sioux Falls Ribfest

Like you, I love summer. It means fun in the sun and all the summertime activities and events to attend.

I have several things that I look forward to each year. One of them is Ribfest in Sioux Falls. I mainly focus on the ribs, but the entertainment is fun too.

I am a master of the grill, always trying to perfect cooking methods on different dishes. The one that I've put the most time into, is ribs.

Going to Ribfest, you get to visit the professional rib vendors. Not just to taste their ribs, but to talk with the chefs and purchase their seasonings and sauces from them.

Some familiar names will be there in 2017 like Rasta Joe’s, Cowboys, Aussom Aussie, Johnson’s BBQ, Porky & Beans, Desperado’s, Just North of Memphis and Heck’s BBQ out of Vermillion.

The three day event starts Thursday and runs thru Saturday (June 1-3) at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. See more event and ticket information.

See Also: