Good news, KELO-TV is reporting the Federal Highway Administration has approved an interchange justification report involving the city of Sioux Falls.

The report was submitted in regards to installing a new interchange at the intersection of 85th Street and I-29. And since the report has been approved, the proposed project can now take a big step forward. According to Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter, that means the engineering and operations work, as well as the environmental studies, can begin.

Cotter says that while there's still a lot of work that remains to be done. But he's confident that someday 85th Street will connect to I-29, giving motorists an easier way in and out of the southern part of the city.

Cotter is also excited because the new interchange would be unique to Sioux Falls.

What's being proposed is a "diverging diamond interchange" that requires traffic on the interstate overpass to briefly drive on the opposite side of the road. Cotter says it makes it safer and easier to move traffic more efficiently, which ultimately will mean fewer delays for drivers and potential businesses in the area.

So, what is a Diverging Diamond Interchange, or DDI? Check out this video from Washington state which explains it in detail.

Source: Keloland Media Group