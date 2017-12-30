Getting a DUI is Most Uncool. Here’s the Number For a FREE Ride. No Excuses.
New Year's weekend is going to be super cold and a Fireball whiskey may be great with friends. But know when to leave the keys alone. Get a FREE ride with Tipsy Tow.
AAA South Dakota is offering FREE rides home over the New Year's holiday weekend. They will haul you and tow your vehicle.
The Tipsy Tow number is (800) 222-4357. Before you call, know these 4 things.
- The service is FREE to members and non-members alike.
- They will take you, your vehicle, and one passenger.
- The tow is within a 15-mile radius from the point of pick-up.
- The only place we will take you is home. Sorry, no bar-hopping.