New Year's weekend is going to be super cold and a Fireball whiskey may be great with friends. But know when to leave the keys alone. Get a FREE ride with Tipsy Tow.

AAA South Dakota is offering FREE rides home over the New Year's holiday weekend. They will haul you and tow your vehicle.

The Tipsy Tow number is (800) 222-4357. Before you call, know these 4 things.