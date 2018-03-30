Get Your Tan on by Eating These Gummy Bears

If you are like me, you cannot wait until Summer gets here: green grass, warmer weather and fun in the sun. Unfortunately, for now, it's spring and we still have a month or so to go. But that doesn't mean you can't have an awesome tan! What if I told you that you can get a tan just by eating a gummy bear? You'd think I'm crazy but its true!

According to The Sun, pharmacies all over the world are now selling tanning gummy bears. The makers of UTan say their product accelerates and enhances pale skin without the sun. Just eat two gummy bears a day for several weeks to help darken your skin tone. Now you may be asking yourself, how much is this type of thing gonna cost? Well, a jar of 60 gummies costs about $27. What's in them? The gummy bears contain vitamins, minerals, plant nutrients, lycopene, lutein and astaxanthin.

Unfortunately the website claims that they are completely sold out so keep checking their site for new shipments. This is great news if you love gummy bears but I cannot stand them so I guess its off to the tanning bed I go!

